Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUGS remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,887. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures engages in the cultivation of marijuana products in the United States. It incubates, develops, and partners within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

