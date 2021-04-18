Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 963 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $221.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.40 and a 200-day moving average of $194.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $118.06 and a one year high of $223.62.

