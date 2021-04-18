Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.16. 2,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,581. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.34.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.