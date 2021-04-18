Capital’s (CAPD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 101 ($1.32) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON CAPD opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.20 million and a P/E ratio of 5.43. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.19.

Get Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

In other news, insider Jamie Boyton acquired 225,000 shares of Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £146,250 ($191,076.56).

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.