Carbon Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. Carbon has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $272,901.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.00278572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004588 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00027624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00725059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,870.45 or 0.99530660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.32 or 0.00832505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,671,800 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio.

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

