Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $191,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

