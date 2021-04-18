Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.78.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,943 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 916.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 55.8% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.