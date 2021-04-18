Cartesi (CTSI) Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $163.58 million and $22.50 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00066644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00277252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004604 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.65 or 0.00721164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,512.59 or 0.99425617 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.65 or 0.00833996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,038,737 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

