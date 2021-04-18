Castle 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 53.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Castle has a market capitalization of $12,357.58 and $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,710,682 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

