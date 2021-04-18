Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $976,569.56 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $976,569.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,093,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CSTL opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,670,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after buying an additional 352,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 350,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after buying an additional 75,155 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after buying an additional 101,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.