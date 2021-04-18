Celer Network (CELR) One Day Volume Hits $82.99 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 13% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $316.47 million and approximately $82.99 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00062909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.84 or 0.00668024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00084642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00037118 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,609,697 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

