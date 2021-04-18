Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

CLDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

