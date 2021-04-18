Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Position Lessened by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,744 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 58.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 115.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 100,604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $253,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.05 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

