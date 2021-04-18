Centrality (CENNZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.86 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Centrality has a market cap of $106.63 million and $2.86 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00067101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.83 or 0.00675580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00087931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00038272 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

