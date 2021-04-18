Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.35.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,174.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.92. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

