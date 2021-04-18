Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chargepoint were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chargepoint by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $2,881,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000.

Get Chargepoint alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65.

Chargepoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chargepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chargepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.