Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 66,053 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of The Cato worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 753.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 425,685 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 1,133.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 130,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cato by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Cato by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in The Cato by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

CATO stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.42 million during the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

