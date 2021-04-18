Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys Shares of 11,132 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 651,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 263,719 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.