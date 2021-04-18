Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $539,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.09.

Shares of DUK opened at $100.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

