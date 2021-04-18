Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,221,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $644.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $485.01 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $622.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.13.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

