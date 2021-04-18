Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chegg were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.93 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,668 shares of company stock valued at $39,375,683. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

