Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,996 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $53,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 154.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 555,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,757,000 after acquiring an additional 337,229 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,240,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,681,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $77.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

