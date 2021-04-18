Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Down 30.9% in March

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,790,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 22,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

CVX stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.96. 7,458,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,074,671. The company has a market capitalization of $198.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

