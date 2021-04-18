CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) Short Interest Up 57.0% in March

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHFS opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.55. CHF Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 173.61% and a negative net margin of 254.26%. Analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHF Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.15% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

