China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRJC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 68,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,915. China Finance Online has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.57.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

