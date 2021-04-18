China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

Shares of CHU opened at $6.03 on Thursday. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 514,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 383,101 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the third quarter worth about $621,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.