China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,301,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 1,851,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,602.0 days.

CYYHF stock remained flat at $$1.74 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.91.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

