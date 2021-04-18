CIBC Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$11.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.85.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$7.87 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$3.03 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -300.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

