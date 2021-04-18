CIBC Lowers Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$7.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.08.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.42.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$447.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.4879794 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -0.37%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

