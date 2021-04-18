City Holding Co. Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $59.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

