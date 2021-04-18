City Holding Co. Has $3 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

NYSE T traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,163,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,483,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

