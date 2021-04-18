City Holding Co. Sells 141 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.