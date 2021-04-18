City Holding Co. Sells 715 Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 6,632.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XTL opened at $96.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.62. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $100.66.

