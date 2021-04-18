Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Saturday, May 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend by 76.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

