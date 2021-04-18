Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 46,050 Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Aphria by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APHA opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

