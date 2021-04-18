Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,640 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 13.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 66.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

MTDR stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

