Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW opened at $224.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.18 and a 200 day moving average of $206.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.40 and a 1-year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

