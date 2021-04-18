Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in The Chemours by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 305,692 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE:CC opened at $30.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

