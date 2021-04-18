Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $61.29 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 891,897 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,745. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

