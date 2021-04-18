Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $950,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,255 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $252.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.49. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.86 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

