CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Raised by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,060.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME opened at $207.58 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.61.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.