CMG Global Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 237.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 141,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 99,909 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,175,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,935,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,232,025. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.