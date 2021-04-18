CMG Global Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 5,812 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,577,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,409. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

