CMG Global Holdings LLC Invests $958,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 0.8% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $967,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,120,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743,869. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

