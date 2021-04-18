CMG Global Holdings LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 57,024,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,611,875. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

