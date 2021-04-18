CMG Global Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.8% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.01. 40,583,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,415,621. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $203.63 and a 52-week high of $342.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

