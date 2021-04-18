Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Update

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,700 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the March 15th total of 386,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison bought 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $99,981. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDAK. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64. Codiak BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

