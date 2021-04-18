Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,204 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Coherus BioSciences worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.