CoinFi (COFI) Price Hits $0.0099

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $179,818.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00089965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.49 or 0.00674980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.