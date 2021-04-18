Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $55.11 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $252.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

